Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

BHLB stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 365,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

