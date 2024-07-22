Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $26.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 15,103 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

