BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $20,248,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

