BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,918,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $13.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $843.99. 125,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,096. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $851.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.88. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

