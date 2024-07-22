Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 914.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 43,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

