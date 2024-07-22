Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $11.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.