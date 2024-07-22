BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 256,123 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,123 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.