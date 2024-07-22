Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.51

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.51 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 33606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

Brady Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Brady by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

