Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $200.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

