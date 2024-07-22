Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.70, but opened at $254.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 91,260 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.27.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.