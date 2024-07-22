Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $70.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

