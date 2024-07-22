Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

CAH traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 365,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,942. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.