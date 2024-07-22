CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.47. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 10,131 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRGX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

