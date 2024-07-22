Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
