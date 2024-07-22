CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 0.1 %

CBIZ stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.