CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CDW worth $4,196,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $111,736,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $44,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CDW by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 109,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.62 and a 200 day moving average of $233.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.