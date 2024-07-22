Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.