Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $17.94. Celcuity shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 32,738 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $641.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.