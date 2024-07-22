Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $47.80. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 1,163,647 shares.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELH
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.