CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,490,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.80% of CenterPoint Energy worth $2,150,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 1,065,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

