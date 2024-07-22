CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.