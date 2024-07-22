CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,645,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,421,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.39% of CF Industries worth $1,884,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

