CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

