Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,801,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

CHKP opened at $170.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

