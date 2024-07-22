ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.55. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 3,290 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $900.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.