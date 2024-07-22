Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.08. 268,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,794. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $195.36 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

