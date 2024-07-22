Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

