Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

