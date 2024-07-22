Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,082,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,072,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.67% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,926,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. 2,907,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,618. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.