CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.