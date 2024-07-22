Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

