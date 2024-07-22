Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Clorox stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 548,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

