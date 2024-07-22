Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.98% of Coinbase Global worth $4,482,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 80.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.5 %

COIN traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $259.00. 5,606,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,485. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

