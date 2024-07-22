Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.