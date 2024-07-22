Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CMA opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

