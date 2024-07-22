Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Comerica Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of CMA opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

