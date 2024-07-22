Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $304.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

