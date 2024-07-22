Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $4,203,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

