Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ED opened at $94.04 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.