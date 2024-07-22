Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.93. Contineum Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 5,149 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

