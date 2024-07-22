Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 20%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 6,421,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,092,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 15.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.54.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

