Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $193,996,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.91. 1,720,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,605. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

