Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,742 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

