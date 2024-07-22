Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $7.18 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $162,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.