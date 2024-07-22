CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 191.74 ($2.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.64. The company has a market cap of £127.72 million, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.67).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

