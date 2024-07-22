CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance
Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 191.74 ($2.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.64. The company has a market cap of £127.72 million, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.67).
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
