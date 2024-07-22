Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.01

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 64244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Criteo Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

