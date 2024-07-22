CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 61.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 11.1 %

CRWD stock traded down $33.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,503,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.