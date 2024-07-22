CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $304.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.74. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

