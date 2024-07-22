CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $304.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.67 and its 200 day moving average is $326.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

