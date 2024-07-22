CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.87% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.89.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $33.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 502.54, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

